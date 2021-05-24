VEGOILS-Palm falls over 2% on cheaper rivals

Adds closing prices

SINGAPORE, May 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, as they tracked losses in rival oils on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 104 ringgit, or 2.6% lower, to 3,887 ringgit ($937.98) a tonne.

The contract fell 11% last week, the sharpest in a year, as lockdown concerns hit demand.

"Palm oil futures opened lower following weakness in CBOT soyoil," Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group told Reuters, adding that cheaper rivals on the Dalian Commodity Exchange also weighed on prices.

CBOT's soybeans fell to a three-week low as improved crop weather in the U.S. Midwest weighed on the market.

Its soybean oil contract BOc2 last fell 1.2%.

Meanwhile, Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.8%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was down 3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.1440 ringgit)

phttps://tmsnrt.rs/3hLq6X0

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shailesh Kuber)

((Fathin.ungku@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.