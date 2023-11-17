VEGOILS-Palm falls on weaker rival vegetable oils, crude

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures declined on Friday, snapping a four-session rally, dragged by weakness in rival soyoil and lower crude oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 57 ringgit or 1.43%, to 3,941 ringgit ($841.73) a metric ton by the midday break.

For the week, however, palm is up 3.66% so far.

"Profit taking is happening after this week's rally backed by Dalian and CBOT soyoil even though the fundamentals maintain, including better export and slower production. Point to note is the continued weakness on crude oil," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) BOcv1 were down 0.04%. Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.87%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 declined 1.66%.

Soybean prices impact the cost of soyoil, which competes with palm oil for a share of the global vegetable oil market.

Oil prices were on track for a fourth straight week of decline as they remained little changed in early Asian trade after slipping to a four month-low on Thursday on worries over global demand. O/R

The movement of crude oil prices can also affect the fluctuations in palm oil prices.

Indonesia sets its crude palm oil reference price at $750.54 per ton for the Nov. 16-30 period, up from $748.93 for the previous 15-day period.

According to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri, exports of Malaysian palm oil products between Nov. 1 and Nov. 15 rose 6.4% to 645,590 tons from last month.

Meanwhile, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance estimated exports of Malaysian palm oil products for November 1-15 at 602,510 tons.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, strengthened 0.06% against the dollar. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may retest support at 3,935 ringgit per metric ton, a break below which could open the way towards 3,895-3,917 ringgit range, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

($1 = 4.6820 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/46jprSp

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Varun H K)

((Dewi.Kurniawati@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.