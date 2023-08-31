VEGOILS-Palm falls on weaker rival oils

JAKARTA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slid on Friday, following a public holiday on Thursday, snapping two sessions of gains, dragged lower by weaker rival oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 12 ringgit, or 0.3%, to 3,998 ringgit ($863.13) per metric ton in early trade.

The contract rose for three consecutive months in August by gaining 3.4%. On Friday, it was also set to post a third weekly gain, having risen 1.19% for the week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.16%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slid 0.13%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1rose 0.67%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Indonesia has set its crude palm oil reference price for the September 1-15 period at $805.20 per metric ton, which put the CPO export tax and levy at $33 per ton and $85 per ton, respectively for the period.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August fell 3% to 1,201,488 metric tons from 1,238,438 metric tons shipped during July, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.

MARKET NEWS

* Wall Street lost earlier momentum and the dollar advanced on the last trading day of August as closely watched inflation data offered few surprises and investors turned their focus to Friday's crucial employment report. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices were set to snap a two-week losing streak as they rose for a fourth consecutive session on Friday due to tightening supplies and expectations of the OPEC+ group of oil producers extending output cuts to the end of the year.O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Japan JibunBK Mfg PMI Final SA Aug

0145 China Caixin Mfg PMI Final Aug

0500 India S&P Global Mfg PMI Aug

0600 UK Nationwide house price Aug

0600 Russia S&P Global Mfg PMI Aug

0750 France S&P Global Mfg PMI Aug

0755 Germany HCOB Mfg PMI Aug

0800 Euro zone HCOB Mfg Final PMI Aug

0830 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI Aug

1100 Brazil GDP QQ, YY Q2

1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls Aug

1230 US Unemployment Rate Aug

1300 Brazil S&P Global Mfg PMI Aug

1345 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Aug

1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI Aug

($1 = 4.6320 ringgit)

