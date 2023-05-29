VEGOILS-Palm falls on weaker rival oils

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, May 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slid on Monday after three straight sessions of gains due to weakness in rival oils in Dalian Commodity Exchange and a quieter market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.39% at 3,545 ringgit ($799.32) a tonne on the closing price.

The contract rose 2.24% last week as the El Nino weather phenomenon raised output concerns.

"The Bursa Malaysia Derivatives opened a gap lower mirroring weakness in rival oilseeds. The market was quiet with low trading volume as the US was closed for Memorial Day holiday," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters, adding that some technical buying emerged at late hour but failed to sustain.

Crude palm oil production in Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer, could drop between 1 and 3 million tonnes next year due to the El Nino weather pattern, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said on Friday.

Malaysia's exports during May 1-25 fell 0.7% from the same period in April, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday. Another cargo surveyor, AmSpec Agri Malaysia, said exports rose 0.7%.

Dalian's most-active soy oil contract DBYcv1slipped 0.64%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1fell 1.33%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may retrace to 3,498 ringgit per tonne, as it failed to break resistance at 3,563 ringgit. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4350 ringgit)

