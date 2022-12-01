VEGOILS-Palm falls on weak rival oils, strong ringgit; set for weekly loss

JAKARTA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures dropped for a second day on Friday as continued strength in the ringgit and lower related vegetable oils weighed, with the benchmark contract being on track for a weekly decline.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1.67% to 4,010 ringgit ($913.44) a tonne in early trade.

For the week so far, it is down 3.16%.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.76% on Friday, extending losses after a day earlier it posted its biggest drop in a day since July. Dalian's most active soyoil contract fell 2.53%, while its palm oil contract slumped by 3.49%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The ringgit strengthened for a third day against the U.S. dollar, hitting its best level since early June. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for holders of foreign currencies.

* Meanwhile, sunflower oil's discount to rival soyoil has widened this week to the highest level in more than 9 months as leading exporters Ukraine and Russia aggressively offered the oil to bring down their stocks, industry officials told Reuters.

* Malaysian palm oil exports in November rose between 1.7% and 5.6% from the month before, according to data from cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services, Amspec Agri and Societe Generale de Surveillance.

MARKET NEWS

* Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trade as the U.S. dollar pared some losses, while easing COVID-19 curbs in two Chinese cities limited losses. [O/R]

* Asian shares were flat and Treasuries held onto gains ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data, the next big test for investors looking for more signs of a shift from the Federal Reserve, while the dollar nursed heavy losses. [MKTS/GLOB]

