VEGOILS-Palm falls on weak global markets; traders await news of export curbs

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday, under pressure by a broad sell-off in global markets and as rival soyoil plunged overnight following a report about the United Nations' efforts to restore Ukraine grain shipments.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 45 ringgit, or 0.73%, to 6,089 ringgit ($1,383.55) a tonne by the midday break.

Asian stocks tracked a steep Wall Street selloff, as investors fretted over rising global inflation, China's zero-COVID policy and the Ukraine war, while the safe-haven dollar held most of its strong overnight gains.

"Jittery equities and commodities market from the U.S sell-off is spilling over to put pressure on palm this morning," said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Traders are also awaiting for June crude palm oil export tax decision and a deadline for Indonesia's export ban, he added.

Indonesia's trade minister on Wednesday said he expected prices of cooking oil would stabilise after a programme to distribute subsidised supplies reaches 10,000 locations across the country.

Grains market also came under pressure after the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday he is in "intense contact" with Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the United States and the European Union in an effort to restore Ukrainian grain export as a global food crisis worsens.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 slumped 3.1% overnight after the report. It rose 0.45% on Thursday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.3% while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 0.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test a support at 5,984 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 5,843 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4010 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

