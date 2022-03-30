VEGOILS-Palm falls on signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks

Commodities

Malaysian palm oil futures declined on Wednesday, erasing gains made in the previous session, as signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks raised hopes of an end to a conflict that has roiled global supply of commodities, including edible oils.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures declined on Wednesday, erasing gains made in the previous session, as signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks raised hopes of an end to a conflict that has roiled global supply of commodities, including edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 75 ringgit, or 1.25%, to 5,945 ringgit ($1,414.47) a tonne by the midday break.

Crude and soyoil prices fell overnight after Russia promised to scale down military operations around Kyiv and another city.

However, Ukraine reacted with scepticism as some Western countries expected Moscow to intensify its offensive in other parts of the country.

"The uncertainty surrounding the news of ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia kept the market nervous today," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

"Buyers are only buying at dips, which explains the prevalence of defensive tone in our market."

Top producer Indonesia set its crude palm oil reference price for April at $1,787.5 per tonne, up from March's $1,432.24 per tonne, a trade ministry regulation showed.

In related oils, soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.1%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slipped 1.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.2030 ringgit)

