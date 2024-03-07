VEGOILS-Palm falls on firmer ringgit but stronger rival oils cap losses

Updates with midday prices, trader's comment

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday after hitting its highest closing price in more than seven months in the previous session, weighed down by a firmer ringgit although strength in rival edible oils capped losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.44% at 4,063 ringgit ($862.82) per metric ton at midday.

The contract rose 2.38% a day ago, its biggest daily gain in nearly four months, fuelled by tight supply and optimism over palm demand, while higher rival oil prices also supported.

Strength in the ringgit, which rose 0.49% against the U.S. dollar as at 0516 GMT, capped Malaysian palm oil futures upside, said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader.

A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

The soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DBYcv1 gained 0.08%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 0.66%. Meanwhile, soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were up 0.18%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysia's palm oil stocks are expected to drop below 2 million tons for the first time in six months at the end of February, with output likely to drop for a fourth consecutive month, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

India's palm oil imports in February previously plunged to their lowest levels in nine months, five dealers told Reuters on Tuesday.

China's palm olein import this year could drop if palm's premium over soybean oil continues.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may extend gains into a range of 4,106-4,158 ringgit per metric ton, driven by a powerful wave c, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.7090 ringgit)

