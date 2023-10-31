VEGOILS-Palm falls on concerns over rising stockpiles

By Ashley Fang

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns over rising stockpiles and weakness in rival oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 17 ringgit, or 0.5% to 3,661 ringgit ($767.18) a metric ton at opening.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for October rose between 6.6% and 8.9% from a month earlier, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services and independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Tuesday.

* Analysts say the rise in exports is being offset by expectations of higher output.

* China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly returned to contraction in October, an official factory survey showed on Tuesday.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.5%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was down 1.1%.

* A poll of seven analysts showed that U.S. soybean crush likely increased in September to 5.249 million short tons, the largest September crush on record.

* This increase is expected to boost supplies of soyoil, which competes with palm oil for market share.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 fell 0.3%.

* Indonesia has set its crude palm oil reference price at $748.93 per metric ton for the Nov. 1-15 period, up from $740.67 a ton for the previous 15-day period, a trade ministry decree showed on Tuesday.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.2% against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

* Palm oil may test a support of 3,643 ringgit per metric ton, a break below which could open the way towards 3,596 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks inched lower ahead of a keenly-awaited policy decision from the Federal Reserve later in the day, while the yen was stuck near one-year lows against the dollar, keeping markets on edge for possible intervention by Tokyo. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Nationwide House Price MM, YY Oct

0930 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI Final Oct

1345 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Final Oct

1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI Oct

1800 US Federal Open Market Committee announces its

decision on interest rates followed by statement

($1 = 4.7720 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/45QlmER

(Reporting by Ashley Fang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((ashley.fang@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.