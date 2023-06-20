VEGOILS-Palm falls nearly 4% after news of smaller-than-expected U.S biofuel mandate

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell nearly 4% on Wednesday, tracking a slump in rival edible oil prices following news of a U.S. plan to implement a smaller biofuel mandate than it initially proposed.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 142 ringgit, or 3.81%, to 3,585 ringgit ($771.47) per metric tonne in early trade, extending losses for a second session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Biden administration plans to increase the amount of biofuels that oil refiners must blend into the nation's fuel mix over the next three years, but the plan includes lower mandates for corn-based ethanol than it had initially proposed, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for June 1-20 fell 16.8% from the same period in May, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said. Another cargo surveyor, AmSpec Agri Malaysia, said exports fell 12.9% during the same period.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 2.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 dropped 2.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 6.3%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks were subdued as a lack of new stimulus steps from Beijing frustrated investors, who were also wondering just how hawkish the world's most powerful central banker would choose to be later in the session. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices weakened, extending falls to a third day, as the dollar strengthened on a U.S. housing market recovery while fears persisted that monetary stimulus may not be enough to revive growth in China. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Core CPI, CPI Y/Y May

1400 US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

delivers semiannual monetary policy

testimony to the U.S. House Financial

Affairs Committee

($1 = 4.6470 ringgit)

