VEGOILS-Palm falls nearly 2% on Indonesia's plan to revise export tax

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures surrendered early gains to fall nearly 2% on Monday, pressured by news of Indonesia's plan to change its export levy amid a slight decline in June partial exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 60 ringgit, or 1.75%, to 3,364 ringgit ($811.19) a tonne by the midday break.

Palm declined 6.5% last week, weighed by India's move to put on hold a proposal to reduce import taxes on edible oils.

Top producer Indonesia will change its crude palm oil export levy system "soon", Eddy Abdurrachman, CEO of BPDP, the government body in charge of collecting palm oil levies, told Reuters.

Indonesia's authorities have been mulling for months on whether to cut their crude palm oil (CPO) export levy, as the levies remained at their highest for five months in a row, hurting demand.

"The reduction in Indonesia's palm oil export levies would be seen pressuring Malaysian palm oil prices as it would increase the competition to grab the export market share," said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Malaysia, the world's second largest producer, last week maintained its July export tax for crude palm oil at 8%.

Exports from Malaysia during June 1-20 fell 1.8% to 937,135 tonnes from the same period in May, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said.

Intertek Testing Services on Sunday said exports during the period declined 0.8%.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.4% and its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 1.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 1.6%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.1470 ringgit)

