VEGOILS-Palm falls more than 3% on supply outlook, weaker soy and crude

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 3% on Wednesday, as traders weighed rising supply, COVID-19 restrictions in key buyer China and weakness in rival soyoil and crude prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 122 ringgit, or 3.21%, to 3,675 ringgit ($816.49) a tonne in early trade, extending losses to a second session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Oil prices fell as COVID-19 curbs in top crude importer China and expectations of further interest rate hikes fanned concerns of a global economic recession and lower fuel demand growth. O/R

* Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 3.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 dropped 2.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 2%.

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, fell 0.07% against the dollar to its lowest since 1998, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

* A Reuters poll ahead of Malaysian Palm Oil Board data pegged a jump in inventories to 2.03 million tonnes as production expands. PALM/POLL

* Palm oil may drop into a range of 3,489-3,598 ringgit per tonne, following a break below a support at 3,857 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as investors failed to find any cheer in strong U.S. economic data and instead considered what it might mean for a hawkish Federal Reserve, with a surging dollar weighing heavily on regional currencies. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

0300 China Exports, Imports YY Aug

0300 China Trade Balance Aug

0600 Germany Industrial Output MM July

0600 Germany Industrial Production YY SA July

0600 UK Halifax House Prices MM, YY Aug

0645 France Reserve Assets Total Aug

0900 EU GDP Revised QQ, YY Q2

1230 US International Trade July

1800 US The Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

of economic condition

($1 = 4.5010 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

