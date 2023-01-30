VEGOILS-Palm falls from near three-week high as demand concerns weigh

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Tuesday after climbing to their highest in nearly three weeks in the previous session, as traders fretted about slow export demand ahead of cargo surveyor data.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 39 ringgit, or 0.99%, to 3,897 ringgit ($917.59) a tonne in early trade after a three-day climb.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Cargo surveyors are scheduled to release their January export data later in the day. Exports from Malaysia during Jan. 1-25 slumped between 28% and 35% from a month earlier due to weaker demand from key markets Europe, China, and India, according to cargo surveyor data.

* Indonesia's trade minister said on Monday cooking oil producers must increase supply to the domestic market by 50% for the next three months to meet rising demand ahead of Islamic religious festivities.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.5%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 1.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.1%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may test a support at 3,888 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 3,796 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares traded cautiously and bonds nursed small losses as investors braced for an eventful week that includes central bank meetings, a slew of earnings reports and key U.S. economic data. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

0630 France GDP Preliminary Q4

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY Jan

0745 France Producer Prices YY Dec

0855 Germany Unemployment Chg SA Jan

0855 Germany Unemployment Rate SA Jan

0100 EU GDP Flash Prelim Q4

0900 Germany CPI Prelim YY Jan

0900 Germany HICP Prelim YY Jan

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's FOMC starts its two-day meeting on interest rates

($1 = 4.2470 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

