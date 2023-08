VEGOILS-Palm falls for seventh session in eight on lacklustre demand

Updates at 0508 GMT

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Thursday for a seventh session in eight, weighed down by losses in rival edible oils and concerns over sluggish demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 39 ringgit, or 1%, to 3,876 ringgit ($850.93) a metric ton by the midday break.

Palm oil will have to maintain its discount to attract fresh buying, especially at a time when key destinations India and China have sizeable vegetable oil inventories, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

India's edible oil imports in July rose to a record 1.76 million metric tonnes as refiners built up stocks for upcoming festivals given uncertainty over supplies from the Black Sea, five dealers told Reuters.

Russia attacked Ukraine's main inland port across the Danube River from Romania on Wednesday, sending global food prices higher as it ramped up its use of force to prevent Ukraine from exporting grain.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 eased 0.7%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 fell 1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.7%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may retest a support zone of 3,839 to 3,861 ringgit per metric ton, a break below could open the way towards 3,778 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.5550 ringgit)

