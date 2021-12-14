VEGOILS-Palm falls for second day on weaker rival oils, worries of lower exports

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 1% on Tuesday, marking its second straight session of losses, dragged by weakness in rival oils and expectations of a decline in December exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 89 ringgit, or 1.86%, at 4,703 ringgit ($1,111.82) a tonne.

Palm futures tracked weakness in soyoil and Dalian palm oil prices, although spot prices are holding well, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The spot contract FCPOc1 eased 2% but remained near an all-time high at 5,128 ringgit ($1,212.29) a tonne.

"Market may find it difficult to head lower as we are entering lower production season," the trader added.

The Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association (SPPOMA) estimated production during Dec. 1-10 fell 2.8% from the same period in November, traders said on Monday.

Market talk has also pegged exports during the first half of December to decline 5.7% from the month before, according to traders. Cargo surveyors are scheduled to release their estimates on Wednesday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.6%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slipped 1.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices dipped towards $74 a barrel after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that the new Omicron coronavirus variant was set to dent the global demand recovery, making palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. O/R

($1 = 4.2300 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Devika Syamnath and Amy Caren Daniel)

