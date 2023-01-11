VEGOILS-Palm falls for second day on poor early-Jan exports

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses for a second straight session on Wednesday to hit a nearly three-week low, hit by fears of waning demand after early-January shipments plummeted by half.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 79 ringgit, or 1.98%, to 3,905 ringgit ($893.39) a tonne by the midday break, its lowest since Dec. 23.

Exports from Malaysia during Jan. 1-10 plunged between 49%and 51% from the same week in December as shipments to India slowed, cargo surveyors data showed on Tuesday.

December palm oil end-stocks in the world's second largest producer fell to the lowest since August as widespread flooding hit production during the year-end monsoon season, Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data showed on Tuesday.

Malaysia's production will improve this year by 3.3% to 19.1 million tonnes, as a labour shortage issue will likely to ease in mid-year, although production costs may stay high, Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

Ng predicts palm oil prices to stay firm at 3,800-4,500 ringgit per tonne at the start of the first quarter due to adverse weather hitting edible oil producing countries, lower sunflower seed output in Ukraine, and Indonesia's policies restricting exports while increasing use of palm oil biodiesel.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.6% while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 1.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.3710 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)

