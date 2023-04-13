Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm falls for second day as weaker rival oils weigh

Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

April 13, 2023 — 01:25 am EDT

Written by Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, April 13 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second session on Thursday, weighed by softer rival oils and a firmer ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.62% to 3,714 ringgit ($843.71) a tonne by midday. On Wednesday, it fell 2.91%.

"Bursa Malaysia Derivatives CPO prices following weak external markets like Dalian Commodity Exchange and crude oil," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, adding a firmer ringgit also put pressure on the price.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 fell 0.44%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYc1 fell 0.73%, while its palm oil contract DCPc2 was down 2.49%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Meanwhile, oil prices retreated on Thursday with investors still showing lingering concerns over a possible U.S. recession and weaker oil demand. A weaker crude oil makes palm oil less competitive for biodiesel.

Malaysian ringgit, the contract currency of trade, rose 0.18% against the dollar and made palm oil more expensive for foreign currency holders.

Meanwhile, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1-10 fell between 16.2% and 35.6% from a month earlier, cargo surveyor data showed earlier this week.

European Union palm oil imports for the 2022/23 season stood at 3.06 million tonnes by April 9 versus 3.98 million tonnes a year ago.

Palm oil may test support of 3,671-3,683 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards the 3,577-3,613 ringgit range, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

($1 = 4.4020 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sohini Goswami)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

