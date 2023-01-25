VEGOILS-Palm falls for second day as related oils weaken, exports drop

JAKARTA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures dropped for a second straight session on Thursday, as persistent weakness in related oils and disappointing export data weighed on market sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange eased 0.35% to 3,740 ringgit ($881.04) per tonne in early trading, after Wednesday's 3.57% decline.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysian palm oil exports for Jan. 1-25 dropped 32.9% from the same period in December, inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Wednesday, while cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported a 34.7% decline.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 fell 0.25% during Asia hours, extending losses to a third day. The Dalian exchange is closed this week for the Lunar New Year celebration.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Indonesia's 2022 exports of palm oil products declined by 8.5%, the Indonesia Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said on Wednesday, amid sluggish production and higher domestic consumption.

* Indonesia will set its crude palm oil (CPO) reference price at $879.31 per tonne for the Feb. 1-15 period, down from $920.57 in the Jan. 16-31 period, a senior official said on Wednesday.

* Palm oil may test a support at 3,683 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards the 3,500-3,606 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian equities rose to a fresh seven-month high, with Hong Kong shares playing catch-up to other markets' gains as trade resumed after a three-day Lunar New Holiday. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices were up in early Asian trade as U.S. crude stocks rose less than expected, while a weaker dollar made oil cheaper for non-American buyers. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1330 US Durable Goods Dec

1330 US GDP Advance Q4

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1500 US New Home Sales-Units Dec

($1 = 4.2450 ringgit)

