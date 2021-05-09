VEGOILS-Palm falls after marking best week in two decades, MPOB data awaited

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped more than 1% on Monday, after notching their best week in two decades, as market participants awaited official supply and demand data, although low stockpile forecast kept prices near a 13-year high hit last week.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 60 ringgit, or 1.36%, to 4,367 ringgit ($1,064.08) a tonne in early trade, retreating after last week's 14.5% jump.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is scheduled to release its April supply and demand data later in the day.

A Reuters survey pegged April inventories to fall 0.27% from the month before to 1.44 million tonnes. Production was seen up 8.9% at 1.55 million tonnes, while exports likely rose 10% to 1.3 million tonnes.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, rose 0.15% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for holders of foreign currency.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.6%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may extend gains into a range of 4,494-4,556 ringgit per tonne, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Stocks rose amid speculation that interest rates will remain low due to receding inflationary pressure, while oil and gas prices jumped after a cyber attack on a U.S. pipeline operator unnerved markets. MKTS/GLOB

* Crude prices climbed more than 1% after a major cyber attack that forced the shutdown of critical fuel supply pipelines in the United States, highlighting the fragility of oil infrastructure. O/R

DATA/EVENTS

0730 UK Halifax House Prices MM April

($1 = 4.1040 ringgit)

phttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nZa3WM

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.