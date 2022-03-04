VEGOILS-Palm falls 7%, but set for second weekly gain

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures sank more than 7% on Friday, down for a second session in three, as red-hot prices triggered profit-booking and demand rationing.

But the market is set for a 5.6% weekly gain, its second straight weekly rise, on concerns over disrupted sunflower oil supply from the Black Sea region following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 507 ringgit, or 7.45%, to 6,301 ringgit ($1,506.52) a tonne by the midday break, after declining 2.34% overnight.

"After the current rally, premised on short covering, finally prices are trying to find a bottom that would eventually generate better buying interest," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

"The fundamentals remain attractive with lower end-stocks and tighter edible oil availability worldwide," he added.

Malaysia's palm oil stockpile at end-Feb likely plunged 11.4% from the month before to a 10-month low of 1.38 million tonnes, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

Output is seen falling 5% to 1.19 million tonnes, while exports are expected to rise 8% to 1.25 million tonnes. MYPOME-PO

The world's biggest palm oil buyers China and India are slowing down imports as prices rocket to historical high levels, even as the Russia-Ukraine crisis squeezed global edible oil supply, industry officials said in a UOB Kay Hian conference on Thursday.

Short-term supply squeeze will sustain the market, but prices could weaken once the export backlog eases in Indonesia and more vegoil supply comes onstream in the second half of the year, UOB Kay Hian said in a note.

In related oils, soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 2%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 3.6%.

($1 = 4.1825 ringgit)

