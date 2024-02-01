VEGOILS-Palm falls 1% on India efforts to cut edible oil imports

SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday after top buyer India sought to cut vegetable oil imports, while weakness in rival edible oils also weighed on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 38 ringgit, or 1%, to 3,760 ringgit ($795.26) a metric ton as markets resumed trade after a holiday on Thursday.

The contract has declined about 6% so far in the week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* India would step up efforts to boost local oilseed production, the finance minister said on Wednesday, as part of plans to cut pricey imports of vegetable oils from the world's top edible oil producers.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.5%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 declined 0.62%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 dipped 0.2%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.02% against the dollar.

* Indonesia has increased its palm oil reference price to $806.40 per metric ton for Feb. 1-29, and the reference price will be set monthly starting in February, a trade ministry decree showed on Wednesday.

* Palm oil may test support of 3,771 ringgit per metric ton, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares were buoyed by a late bounce in U.S. tech on Friday as results from Meta and Amazon beat expectations, while investors are bracing for U.S. jobs figures, which could hasten bets for rate cuts if they come in below forecast. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices rose in early trade following a decision by OPEC+ to keep its oil output policy unchanged, clawing back some losses from the previous trading session triggered by unsubstantiated ceasefire reports between Israel and Hamas. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1330 US Non-Farm Payrolls Jan

1330 US Unemployment Rate Jan

1500 US Factory Orders MM Dec

1500 US U Mich Sentiment Final Jan

($1 = 4.7280 ringgit)

