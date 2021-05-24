VEGOILS-Palm falls 1% on cheaper rivals

Adds midday prices

SINGAPORE, May 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, as they tracked losses in rival oils on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 41 ringgit, or 1%, to 3,950 ringgit ($954.57) a tonne by midday.

The contract fell 11% last week, the sharpest in a year, as lockdown concerns hit demand.

"Palm oil futures opened lower following weakness in CBOT soyoil," Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group told Reuters, adding that cheaper rivals on the Dalian Commodity Exchange also weighed on prices.

CBOT's soybean futures eased to a one-month low on Friday, pressured by concerns about falling demand from both the domestic and export sectors.

Its soybean oil contract BOc2 last fell 1.5%.

Meanwhile, Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.9%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was down 2.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may end its fall above a support at 3,865 ringgit per tonne, as suggested by its wave pattern and a rising trendline, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.1380 ringgit)

phttps://tmsnrt.rs/3hLq6X0

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Fathin.ungku@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.