VEGOILS-Palm falls 0.84% on India demand concerns, weaker Dalian oils

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second consecutive day on Monday, as demand from India is expected to be lower due to a surge in coronavirus infections in the world's top vegetable oil importer.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 0.84% lower at 3,894 ringgit ($950.68). It extended a 1.5% drop on Friday.

Market fears demand from India will drop due to new wave of coronavirus infections in the country, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said. India's new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day on Monday, threatening to overwhelm its hospitals.

Dalian's palm oil contract DCPcv1 and soyoil contract DBYcv1 also dropped 2.3% and 1.5%.

Supporting prices were gains in Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soyoil BOcv1, up 0.92%.

CBOT soybean futures closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark contract setting a multi-year high on firm cash soy markets and tightening global vegetable oil supplies.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm may fall more to 3,859 ringgit per tonne, as it has broken a support at 3,945 ringgit, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.0960 ringgit)

