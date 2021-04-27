VEGOILS-Palm eyes biggest jump in 3 weeks on firmer soyoil prices

By Bernadette Christina

JAKARTA, April 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 3% on Tuesday, heading for their biggest jump in over three weeks, as they tracked gains in U.S. soyoil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 3.22% to hit 4,012 ringgit ($979.73) a tonne by the midday break.

"(The benchmark palm oil contract) mainly followed CBOT soyoil, and Dalian also recovered," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The Chicago Board of Trade soyoil contract BOcv1 jumped 2.2% and Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 slightly increased 0.3%. Dalian's palm oil contract DCPcv1 slipped 0.27%.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may bounce again to 3,945 ringgit, as it managed to stabilise around a support at 3,859 ringgit per tonne, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.0950 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)

