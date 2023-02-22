VEGOILS-Palm extends rally for second day on stronger crude oil

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday to extend gains for a second consecutive session, tracking strength in crude oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 46 ringgit, or 1.11%, to 4,192 ringgit ($945.64) in early trade.

The contract hit its highest since Jan. 4 in the previous session, before paring some of its gains on profit-booking.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Oil prices rose slightly in thin Asian trade on Thursday, pausing from a six-day losing streak fed by mounting concerns that more aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks could pressure economic growth and fuel demand. O/R

* Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.O/R

* Malaysia has maintained its March export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and lowered the reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Wednesday.

* Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 lost 0.07%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 0.44%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were largely unchanged.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may retest a support at 4,155 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards a range of 4,039-4,083 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stock markets were pinned near seven-week lows on Thursday, while the dollar stood at multi-week peaks, as a run of strong economic data has investors worrying interest rates will need to keep rising and stay high to put the brakes on inflation. MKTS/GLOB

