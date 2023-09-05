VEGOILS-Palm extends losses tracking weaker rival oils

By Dewi Kurniawati

Jakarta, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures closed down for a second straight session on Tuesday as weakness in Dalian Commodity Exchange and Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rival oils weighed on the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 85 ringgit, or 2.13%, to 3,901 ringgit ($837.12) per metric ton on its closing.

"Bursa Malaysia crude palm oil futures prices opened lower, tracking weakness in the competing vegetable oils," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader.

Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYcv1slid 0.85%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1fell 1.41%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were down 1.22%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysia's palm oil inventories at the end of August likely jumped to a six-month high at 1.89 million metric tons, as output rose and exports slowed, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.

India's edible oil imports in August rose 5% to a record 1.85 million metric tons as refiners purchased more than 1 million tons of palm oil for the second consecutive month to build stocks for upcoming festivals.

Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 3,944 ringgit to 3,984 ringgit per metric ton, and an escape could suggest a direction, according to Reuters analyst Wang Tao.

($1 = 4.6600 ringgit)

