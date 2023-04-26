VEGOILS-Palm extends losses to fourth session on weak rivals, poor exports

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures lost ground on Wednesday for a fourth consecutive session, hovering around a nine-day low it hit in the previous session as weak exports and rival oil prices weighed.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 38 ringgit, or 1.05%, to 3,8597 ringgit ($8,655.98) a tonne by the midday break.

"The price erosion in competing edible oils initiated the lower opening and intermittent selling due to margin calls," Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 rose 0.03%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Further weighing on prices, export shipments from Malaysia during April 1-25 fell 18.4% from a month earlier, independent inspection firm AmSpec Agri Malaysia reported on Tuesday. Another cargo surveyor, Intertek Testing Services, said exports declined by 14%.

Palm oil may break a support at 3,565 ringgit per tonne and fall to 3,504 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4590 ringgit)

