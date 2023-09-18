VEGOILS-Palm extends losses on weakness in rival oils

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Tuesday, extending losses for a second session, weighed down by losses in rival vegetable oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 43 ringgit, or 1.15%, to 3,706 ringgit ($790.36) per metric ton in the early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 was down 1.68%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 1.47%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 declined 0.62%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Indonesia set its crude palm oil reference price at $798.83 per ton for Sept. 16-30, down from the first half of the month. However, the export tax and levy were left unchanged at $33 per ton and $85 per ton, respectively.

* China will increase its imports of Malaysian palm oil by 250,000 tons a year, state news agency Bernama reported on Sunday, citing Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-15 fell 9.3% from a month earlier to 574,936 tons, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said Friday last week.

* Palm oil FCPOc3may revisit its Sept. 12 low of 3,667 ringgit per ton, as it may have completed a bounce from this level, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao.

MARKET NEWS

* Global equities slid and the 10-year Treasury yield traded close to a 16-year high on Monday amid rising concerns that the Federal Reserve's higher-for-longer message on interest rates will take a toll on U.S. consumers.MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices rose in early trade for the fourth consecutive session, as weak shale output in the U.S. spurred further concerns about a supply deficit stemming from extended production cuts by Saudi Arabia an Russia. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 EU HICP Final MM, YY Aug

1230 US Housing Starts Number Aug

US Federal Open Market Committee starts its two-day

meeting on interest rates

($1 = 4.6890 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3EHdbQa

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Dewi.Kurniawati@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.