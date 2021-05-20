VEGOILS-Palm extends losses on weaker rivals, higher exports limit fall

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Thursday, extending falls from the previous session as rival oils weakened, although cargo surveyor data showing stronger May 1-20 exports limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 36 ringgit, or 0.84%, to 4,266 ringgit ($1,030.68) a tonne by the midday break, down for a second straight session after Tuesday's 5% jump.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products during May 1-20 rose 16% from a month earlier, data from independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia showed.

"Lower soybean oil close on the Chicago Board of Trade, sparked by broader market meltdown in energy, commodities and equities, weighed on palm," said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Higher exports and lower production outlook for May lent some support, but fears of rising inflation from the United States to China could cap the gains, he added.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.1%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 declined 1.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 1.3%, after falling 3% in the previous session.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may seek a support at 4,195 ringgit per tonne and start a bounce thereafter, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.1390 ringgit)

