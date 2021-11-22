VEGOILS-Palm extends losses on weaker rivals, crude oil

Adds midday prices

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell 1% on Monday, extending losses to a second session, as rival oils slid and crude prices hit seven-week lows.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 51 ringgit, or 1% to 4,942 ringgit by the midday break.

Crude oil extended declines after the previous session's slide, on concerns about excess supply after Japan said it was weighing releasing oil reserves and over demand from a worsening COVID-19 situation in Europe.

Cheaper crude oil makes palm oil a less attractive feedstock for biofuels.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.6%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 traded 0.9% lower.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2, meanwhile, were up 0.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Capping the losses, however, were higher palm oil exports in the November 1-20 period. They rose at least 8% from the same period a month ago, data from cargo surveyors showed on Saturday.

Palm oil may test a support zone of 4,926-4,960 ringgit per tonne, following its failure to break a resistance at 5,071 ringgit, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

