VEGOILS-Palm extends losses on weaker Dalian vegetable oils, set for weekly drop

Update prices, add analyst comments

JAKARTA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures dropped for a second session on Friday, heading to the first weekly drop in three weeks, weighed down by weakness in Dalian vegetable oils and positive output data.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 41 ringgit, or 1.04%, at 3,910 ringgit ($835.83) a metric ton by midday. The contract has lost 0.53% so far in the week.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Association estimated the output for Nov. 1- Nov.20 to have dropped 3.89% from the previous month, traders said.

"That is a good trigger for profit-taking, while waiting for a new lead to rally," the trader said.

However, market participants are still cautious about the rainy season, he added.

Malaysia maintained its December crude palm oil export duty at 8%, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products during Nov. 1-20 were estimated to be down between 2% and 9% from the previous month, data from surveyors Intertek Testing Services, Societe Generale de Surveillance and independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia showed.

Indian buyers curtailed purchases of palm oil for December and January shipments due to rising prices and as refiners faced negative margins after making heavy imports in the past few months, industry officials said.

Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.24%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 plunged 1.88%.

Palm oil prices are affected by soyoil prices as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oil market.

($1 = 4.6780 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/46jprSp

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sohini Goswami)

((Bernadette.christina@Thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.