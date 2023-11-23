VEGOILS-Palm extends losses on weaker Dalian vegetable oils, set for weekly drop

JAKARTA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures dropped for a second session on Friday, heading to a first weekly drop in three weeks, weighed down by weakness in Dalian vegetable oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 33 ringgit, or 0.84%, at 3,918 ringgit ($837.54) a metric ton in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Indian buyers curtailed purchases of palm oil for December and January shipments due to rising prices and refiners facing negative margins after making heavy imports in the past few months, industry officials said.

* Malaysia maintained its December crude palm oil export duty at 8%, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed.

* Dalian's most active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.07%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 plunged 1.53%.

* Palm oil prices are affected by soyoil prices as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oil market.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may fall further to seek support around 3,917 ringit per metric ton, said Reuters technical analysts Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Brent crude futures rose in early Asian trade, reversing losses on Thursday as traders speculated on whether OPEC+ would come to an agreement on further production cuts. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany GDP Detailed QQ SA, YY NSA Q3

0900 Germany Ifo Business Climate New Nov

0900 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New Nov

0900 Germany Ifo Expectations New Nov

1445 US S&P Global Mfg, Svcs, Comp PMIs Flash Nov

($1 = 4.6780 ringgit)

