VEGOILS-Palm extends losses on weaker Chicago soyoil, eyes weekly drop

By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses to a second straight session on Friday and were on track for a weekly decline, tracking weaker Chicago soyoil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.14% at 3,602 ringgit ($763.62) a metric ton by the midday break.

For the week, the contract is down 4.4% so far, after rising 2.3% in the previous week.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were down 0.31%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Trading remained subdued, however, as China's Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 for the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day.

Also affecting prices was a 19% monthly decline in top buyer India's edible oil imports in September as refiners curtailed purchases by 26% after inventories jumped to a record.

Indonesia's Palm Oil Association expects a 5% increase in the country's output of the commodity this year and sees stocks at around 3.2 million metric tons by the year-end.

Indonesia raised its crude palm oil reference price to $827.37 a ton for the Oct. 1-15 period, but kept export tax and levy for crude palm oil unchanged at $33 and $85 per ton.

Malaysian palm oil is expected to trade between 3,700 and 4,500 ringgit per metric ton from now until mid-2024, as an El Niño weather pattern threatens supplies amid rising demand, analysts said.

Palm oil may fall into a range of 3,541-3,546 ringgit per metric ton, driven by a powerful wave C. TECH/C

Oil prices were on track for their steepest weekly decline since March despite rising on Friday, driven by concerns that higher-for-longer interest rates will slow global growth and hammer fuel demand. O/R

