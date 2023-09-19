VEGOILS-Palm extends losses on selloff in rival oils

By Dewi Kurniawati

JAKARTA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures traded lower on Tuesday, extending losses for a second session, weighed down by a selloff in rival vegetable oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 42 ringgit, or 1.12%, to 3,707 ringgit ($790.07) per metric ton by the midday break.

The futures opened a gap lower as selling pressure accelerated due to a selloff in CBOT Soy oil futures overnight and in Chinese Palm olein, Soy oil and Rapeseed oil futures and in CBOT Soy oil futures in Asian hours today, said Anilkumar Bagani, Research Head of Sunvin Group India.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 was down 1.39%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 0.95%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 declined 0.67%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Indonesia set its crude palm oil reference price at $798.83 per ton for Sept. 16-30, down from the first half of the month. However, the export tax and levy were left unchanged at $33 per ton and $85 per ton, respectively.

China will increase its imports of Malaysian palm oil by 250,000 tons a year, state news agency Bernama reported on Sunday, citing Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-15 fell 9.3% from a month earlier to 574,936 tons, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said Friday last week.

Palm oil FCPOc3may revisit its Sept. 12 low of 3,667 ringgit per ton, as it may have completed a bounce from this level, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao.

($1 = 4.6920 ringgit)

