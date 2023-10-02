VEGOILS-Palm extends losses for second session on weaker Chicago soyoil

Updates with midday prices

JAKARTA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures traded lower on Monday, extending losses for a second session, tracking weakness in Chicago soyoil.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 50 ringgit, or 1.33%, to 3,717 ringgit ($790.01) a metric ton by the midday break.

Palm oil futures dropped 6.06% in September after posting two consecutive monthly gains.

"Palm oil started October with over 1% fall, mainly dragged down by weakness in CBOT soybean oil. The benchmark opened gap lower but quickly closed gap as price surged to 3,771 ringgit. Nonetheless, prices failed to sustain on the absence of follow through buying," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 for Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 edged down 0.02%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September were seen rising between 5.4% and 8.1%, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia and cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services data showed.

Indonesia raised its crude palm oil reference price to $827.37 a ton for the Oct. 1-15 period, which kept export tax and levy for crude palm oil unchanged at $33 and $85 per ton.

Malaysian palm oil is expected to trade between 3,700 to 4,500 ringgit ($790-$960) per ton from now until mid-2024, as an El Niño weather pattern threatens supplies amid rising demand, analyst said.

Palm oil FCPOc3 may drop into a range of 3,716-3,741 ringgit per ton, as its bounce from 3,637 ringgit has completed around a resistance at 3,859 ringgit. TECH/C

($1 = 4.7050 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Dewi Kurniawati)

