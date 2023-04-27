VEGOILS-Palm extends losses as Indonesia eases domestic sales rule

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures lost ground on Thursday for a fifth straight session, hitting their lowest in over a month as Indonesia lowered its mandatory domestic sales threshold.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 47 ringgit, or 1.32%, to 3,523 ringgit ($790.80) a tonne by the midday break, its lowest since March 24.

The vegetable oil is also on course for its longest losing streak in a month.

Policy changes from Indonesia have resulted in a choppy move in the market, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The world's top producer will lower its mandatory domestic sales threshold for palm oil producers to 300,000 tonnes a month starting May, from 450,000 tonnes currently, the Trade Ministry said.

The government will tighten the ratio of palm oil exports to four times the volume producers have sold domestically from six times the volume, but ease the rule for some other cooking oil products, another official said.

The Indonesian government is trying to encourage more export since it lowered the domestic sales, which should be viewed as bearish, the trader said.

Concerns over slow exports as palm oil remains uncompetitive against soy oil, and anticipation of production pick-up also dampened sentiment, the trader added.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 eased 1.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oil market.

Palm oil may break a support at 3,565 ringgit per tonne and fall to 3,504 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

($1 = 4.4550 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/40JrWuv

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran and Sohini Goswami)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.