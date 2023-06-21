VEGOILS-Palm extends losses amid lower-than-expected US biofuel mandate

JAKARTA, June 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a third day on Thursday amid continued weakness in rival soyoil following lower-than-expected U.S. biofuel mandate.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.16% to 3,572 ringgit ($769.33) per metric ton in early trade, extending a 3.76% loss over the previous two sessions.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The Biden administration on Wednesday increased the amount of biofuel that oil refiners must blend into the nation's fuel mix over the next three years, but the plan has angered the biofuel industry, which says mandates for corn-based ethanol and biodiesel are

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2traded 1.28% lower. The Dalian Commodity was closed for Dragon Boat Festival holidays.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Malaysia has maintained its July export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and lowered its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Wednesday.

* Malaysian palm oil products exports for June 1-20 fell 16.8% from the same period in May, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said. Cargo surveyor AmSpec Agri Malaysia said exports fell 12.9%.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares made a tentative start to Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stuck to his recent hawkish tone as investors assess the future rate policy path from the U.S. central bank. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices held on to most of the previous day's gains in early trade on Thursday as markets weighed an unexpected draw in U.S. crude oil stocks against the prospect of weaker demand after the Fed chairman hinted at further interest rate hikes. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0500 Japan Chain Store Sales YY May

0645 France Business Climate Mfg Jun

0645 France Business Climate Overall Jun

1100 UK BOE Bank Rate Jun

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm weekly

1400 EU Consumer Confidence Flash Jun

1400 US Existing Home Sales May

1400 Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semiannual monetary policy testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee

($1 = 4.6430 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.