VEGOILS-Palm extends gains to second session as rival oils rise

By Liz Lee and A. Ananthalakshmi

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures climbed on Tuesday, tracking rival oils and supported by high prices of crude, extending a modest recovery to a second straight session following their biggest weekly drop since 1986.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 3.17%, or 183 ringgit, to 5,957 ringgit ($1,413.29) a tonne.

As there are no fresh catalysts, the contract will continue to track firmness in crude oil and could inch higher if the Ukraine crisis is not resolved, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

"However, expectations of March production growth picking up may cap some upside," the trader said.

Oil was hovering close to $114 a barrel on Tuesday after it gave up some of the previous day's 7% gain, as the European Union members disagreed on a potential oil embargo on Russia, although persistent supply risks limited the decline.

Stronger crude makes palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm fell 16% last week after top producer Indonesia abandoned volume curbs on exports. The removal of the export restrictions would lift global palm oil supply, which may in turn curb international crude palm oil prices, analysts have said.

On Monday, Malaysia maintained its April export tax for crude palm oil at 8%, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.07%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 4.32%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 rose 0.81%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.2150 ringgit)

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi, Liz Lee and Bernadette Christina; editing by Uttaresh.V and Vinay Dwivedi)

