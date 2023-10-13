VEGOILS-Palm extends gains on weaker ringgit, improved China demand

By Rajendra Jadhav

MUMBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains on Friday to end the week with a nearly 4% climb, tracking upside in rival soyoil, while a weaker ringgit and improved demand from China also supported prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 95 ringgit, or 2.61%, to close at 3,733 ringgit ($790.05) per metric ton, after rising nearly 2.5% on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the contract fell to the lowest level since June 23 at 3,520 ringgit.

"Palm oil was in oversold territory, and it received support from a weak Malaysian currency and increased Chinese buying," said a Mumbai-based edible oil trader.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= was down 0.32% against the U.S. dollar. Weakness in the ringgit, palm's currency of trade, usually makes the tropical oil cheaper for foreign buyers.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-10 rose 12.5% to 29.6% from a month earlier, data from cargo surveyors showed.

Soyoil futures on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 jumped 1.87%, as of 1020 GMT, after the U.S. government lowered its U.S. production forecast further than analysts had expected.

Indonesia launched the crude palm oil (CPO) futures exchange on Friday, but it will not make exports via the exchange mandatory.

Anticipating that Jakarta would mandate exports, Indonesian sellers rushed to clear inventories. However, with the current scenario, it is unlikely that sales will be aggressive, which could provide support for prices.

Malaysia's palm oil stocks at September-end rose 9.6% to hit an 11-month high of 2.31 million tons, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

