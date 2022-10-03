Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm extends gains on soyoil strength, weak ringgit

Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO

Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, lifted by overnight gains in rival Chicago soyoil and as a weak ringgit bolstered the appeal of the tropical oil.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 93 ringgit, or 2.71%, to 3,519 ringgit ($757.26) a tonne in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September rose 6.9% to 1,400,145 tonnes from August, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday.

* A huge price discount for palm oil versus rival oils and a weaker ringgit have helped maintain buying activities and spur exports, Refinitiv Commodities Research said in a note late on Monday.

* However, the price recovery is not sustainable amid tightening U.S. monetary policy and ample supplies, Refinitiv added.

* The ringgit has declined more than 10% so far in 2022, making palm oil cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

* Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 extended a 2.6% overnight gain. The Dalian Commodity Exchange was closed for the week for a national holiday.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Palm oil may extend its gains into a range of 3,549 ringgit to 3,608 ringgit per tonne, as it has more or less broken a resistance at 3,477 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks bounced on Tuesday after Britain scrapped bits of a controversial tax cut plan, tentatively improvingglobal marketsentiment and rallying bonds and the pound. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0330 Australia RBA Cash Rate Oct

1400 US Factory Orders MM Aug

($1 = 4.6470 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3CEhP1n

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

