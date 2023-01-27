VEGOILS-Palm extends gains on bargain buying, ends the week higher

By Fransiska Nangoy

JAKARTA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second straight session on Friday on bargain hunting amid a recovery in rival oils, ending the week with modest gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange jumped 3.41% to close the day at 3,910 ringgit ($921.95) per tonne, adding to Thursday's 0.75% gain.

Palm gained 0.46% for the week.

Palm advanced on continued bargain buying, while the market eyed the narrowing discount with competing oils, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

"The uptick came following a recovery in CBOT soy oil futures overnight and in crude oil prices," he said.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 rose 0.51%, their best in over a week and extending a 0.40% gain overnight. The Dalian exchange is closed this week for the Lunar New Year celebration.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices edged higher for a second straight session, buoyed by stronger-than-expected U.S. economic growth and hopes of a rapid recovery in China demand. O/R

Higher crude oil prices make palm oil more attractive as an alternative source of biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysia maintained its February export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Thursday.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-25 fell 28.4% to 876,193 tonnes from a month earlier, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Thursday.

($1 = 4.2410 ringgit)

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shinjini Ganguli)

