VEGOILS-Palm extends gains for third day as Indonesia lowers export tax threshold

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday for a third consecutive session, after larger producer Indonesia lowered its export tax threshold on crude palm oil.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 97 ringgit, or 2.38%, to 4,168 ringgit ($935.58) a tonne during early trade, its highest since Aug. 1.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Top producer Indonesia on Tuesday lowered its threshold for applying export tax on crude palm oil to a reference price of $680 per tonne, down from $750 per tonne previously, according to a finance ministry regulation.

* Indonesia customs office said the changes brought up the current export tax for crude palm oil to $52 per tonne from the previous $33 per tonne.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 gained 1.8%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.44%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Oil prices dipped in early trade on the latest progress in last-ditch talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, which would clear the way to boost its crude exports in a tight market. O/R

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares were down on Tuesday, as financial markets fretted about persistent global cost pressures, with investors turning their focus this week to U.S. inflation data and the prospects for further aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

No Major data/events expected on Tuesday

($1 = 4.4550 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

