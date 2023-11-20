VEGOILS-Palm extends gain amid robust China demand for soyoil

SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second session on Tuesday amid signs of an increase in Chinese soy demand, although easing exports and a stronger ringgit capped the gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 53 ringgit, or 1.5%, to 3,988 ringgit ($852.50) a metric ton in morning trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China's soybean imports from Brazil rose 71% in October from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, boosted by cheaper prices following a bumper crop in the South American nation.

* China imported 4.81 million metric tons of the oilseed from Brazil last month, according to the General Administration of Customs.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 rose 1.3%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was up 1.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 climbed 0.3%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Nov. 1-20 were seen down around 2% compared with the same period a month ago, data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services and independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia showed on Monday.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, strengthened 0.43% against the dollar. A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for foreign currency holders.

* Palm oil is biased to revisit its Nov. 16 high of 4,043 ringgit per metric ton, as suggested by its wave pattern, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Oil futures eased on Tuesday, reversing the previous day's rally, as concerns over weaker demand amid a slowing global economy outweighed the prospect of deepening supply cuts by OPEC and its allies such as Russia. O/R

* Weaker crude oil prices make palm oil a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1500 US Existing Home Sales Oct

1900 US Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from

its Oct. 31 - Nov. 1 meeting

($1 = 4.6780 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/3R7lM5B

(Reporting by Ashley Fang; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((ashley.fang@thomsonreuters.com))

