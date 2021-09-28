VEGOILS-Palm extends fall on cheaper rivals, higher output

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a third straight session on Tuesday, tracking weakness in rival Dalian and Chicago Board of Trade oils and on improving production.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 47 ringgit, or 1%, to 4,344 ringgit ($1,037.50) a tonne in early trade.

"External markets are dragging (down prices)," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Dalian soybean DBYv1 and palm oil DCPv1 fell 2.5% and 1.9%, respectively, while Chicago Board of Trade soybean oil BOc2 was down 0.9%.

The Southern Peninsular Palm Oil Millers' Association said on Monday production in their member states in Malaysia rose 0.5% during the Sept. 1-25 period from a month earlier.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Oil markets eased after a five-day rally as investors took profits on fears that higher prices may weaken fuel demand, though market sentiment remained firm amid tight supply. O/R

* Asian shares mainly drifted lower as investors continued to fret over China Evergrande Group's 3333.HK unsolved debt crisis and eyed the potential impact of a widening power shortage in China. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS

0130 China Industrial Profit YTD, YY Aug

1400 US Consumer Confid. Final Sept

($1 = 4.1870 ringgit)

