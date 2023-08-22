VEGOILS-Palm extends declines on weaker rival oils, growing supply

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures continued to slide on Wednesday, dragged lower by softer rival oils and increased output from South Peninsular palm oil mills.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slipped 32 ringgit, or 0.83%, to 3,834 ringgit ($824.34) per metric ton in early trade, down for a second consecutive day.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Malaysia maintained its export tax for crude palm oil for September at 8% and increased its reference price, according to a Malaysian Palm Oil Board circular.

* Production at South Peninsular Palm Oil Mills Association mills showed better recovery than anticipated during Aug. 1-20, up 7% from last month.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 dipped 0.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1lost 1.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1fell 0.3%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, softened 0.11% to 4.65 against the dollar. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may test a support of 3,778 ringgit per metric ton, a break below which could open the way towards 3,676 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares held tight ranges on Wednesday as investors awaited results from tech darling Nvidia to see if the sector's lofty valuations can withstand a jump in bond yields, while still gloomy factory readings from Japan left sentiment fragile. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0715 France HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Aug

0730 Germany HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Aug

0800 EU HCOB Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Aug

0830 UK Flash Mfg, Serv, Comp PMIs Aug

1345 US S&P Global Mfg, Comp, Serv PMIs Aug

1400 US New Home Sales-Units July

($1 = 4.6510 ringgit)

cpo https://tmsnrt.rs/47I0Kko

(Reporting by Carman Chew; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((carman.chew@thomsonreuters.com; +6582011860))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.