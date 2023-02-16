Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm extends climb, set to record second straight weekly gain

Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

February 16, 2023 — 10:07 pm EST

Written by Bernadette Christina Munthe for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a second straight session on Friday and were set to post a second consecutive weekly gain, as stronger rival edible oils on the Dalian exchange and a weaker ringgit supported the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for May delivery rose 82 ringgit or 2.02% to 4,151 ringgit ($938.08) per tonne in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYv1 gained 2.29%, while its palm oil contract DCPv1 increased 3.41%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOc2 were down 0.14%.

* Palm is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Malaysian ringgit, the contract currency of trade, slid 0.63% during early trading. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive to foreign currency holders.

* Palm oil's next resistance is at 4,196 ringgit, a break above which could lead to a gain to 4,311 ringgit. The current rise is tentatively classified as a part of a big flat pattern developing from the Dec. 12, 2022 low of 3,721 ringgit, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao TECH/C

MARKET NEWS

* Asian equities slipped, while the dollar hovered around six-week highs as economic data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials revived fears that the U.S. central bank will stick to its monetary tightening path.MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices slid and were on track for weekly losses. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Retail Sales MM, YY Jan

0700 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM Jan

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY Jan

1330 US Import Prices YY Jan

($1 = 4.4250 ringgit)

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Bernadette.christina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.