VEGOILS-Palm ends up after Malaysia stockpile hits a four-month low

JAKARTA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, as Malaysia's stockpile slipped to a four-month low.
Data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) on Wednesday showed that inventories fell 4.64% month-on-month to 2.29 million metric tons at December-end, the lowest since August.
Production is expected to further decline amid a seasonal cycle, Anilkumar Bagani, head of research at India-based Sunvin Group, said.
"Palm oil (is) currently looking for support from soyoil, sunflower oil and crude oil markets."
Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
Indonesia in 2023 approved the replanting of 53,012 hectares(130,995.5 acres) of palm oil trees on land owned by smallholder farmers under a subsidised programme, data from the country's palm oil funding agency showed on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Jan. 1-Jan. 10 fell 9.8% to 349,075 tonnes from 386,986 tonnes shipped during Dec. 1-Dec. 10, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Wednesday.
Exports of these products fell 3.9% to 354,465 metric tons for Jan. 1-Jan. 10 from 368,990 metric tons during Dec. 1-Dec. 10, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday.
Oil prices climbed around 2% on Tuesday as the Middle East crisis and a Libyan supply outage pared the previous day's heavy losses.
