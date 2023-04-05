Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm ends two-day rally, lower stockpiles limit losses

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

April 05, 2023

By Mei Mei Chu for Reuters

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped more than 2% on Wednesday, ending a sharp two-day climb, although a forecast of shrinking stockpiles limited the losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 100 ringgit, or 2.52%, to 3,866 ringgit ($879.24) a tonne. The contract had risen 5.45% in the last two sessions.

Palm prices are expected to recover, supported by positive fundamentals and external markets, Refinitiv Commodities Research said in a note.

"Earlier, heavy rains and floods in Malaysia had resulted in weaker output, while Indonesia's export restrictions prompted buyers to turn towards the Malaysian palm oil supply," it said.

A Reuters survey forecast Malaysian stockpiles at end-March to plunge 16.3% from the month before to 1.77 million tonnes, its lowest since July.

Production rose nearly 2% to 1.28 million tonnes, while exports jumped 25% to 1.39 million tonnes, according to a survey published ahead of Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due next week.

India's March palm oil imports jumped 28% from an eight-month low in February, as discounts on the tropical oil prompted refiners to curb purchases of soyoil and sunoil, five dealers told Reuters on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, rose 0.16% against the dollar, making the commodity more expensive for holders of foreign currency.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.34%. The Dalian exchange was closed for a public holiday.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.3970 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran and Jason Neely)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

