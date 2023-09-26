VEGOILS-Palm ends lower on weaker rival oils, easing crude oil prices

Updates with closing prices

SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Tuesday, amid weakness in rival edible and crude oil, although losses were limited by strong export data.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 26 ringgit, or 0.7%, to 3,690 ringgit ($787.12) a metric ton at closing.

According to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-25 rose 17.5% to 1.1 million tons from 974,235 tons shipped during Aug. 1-25.

According to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia, exports of Malaysian palm oil products rose 15.2% to 1.09 million tons from 945,155 tons shipped during the same period in August.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture saidsoybean harvests advanced more slowly last week than analysts had expected.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1fell 0.2%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 was down 0.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 wereup 0.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday as a stronger U.S. dollar compounded concerns that demand for fuel will be held back by major central banks holding interest rates higher for longer. O/R

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, weakened 0.1% against the dollar, and last traded at 4.69 ringgit. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

According to Refinitiv Commodities Research, a worsening drying trend will emerge in October for Indonesia, the biggest palm oil producer in the world.

The Indonesian government has announced that it will pursue legal action against palm oil companies that use land illegally if they do not submit required paperwork related to land use by November, a senior minister Mahfud MD said on Tuesday.

($1 = 4.6880 ringgit)

