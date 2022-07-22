Commodities

VEGOILS-Palm ends lower as Indonesia mulls lifting domestic sales rule

Contributor
Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Friday, after Indonesia said it was considering removing a domestic sales rule that has for months restricted exports from the world's largest producer.

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Friday, after Indonesia said it was considering removing a domestic sales rule that has for months restricted exports from the world's largest producer.

The contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange FCPOc3 closed down 20 ringgit, or 0.54%, to 3,700 ringgit ($831.46) a tonne after early gains. It gained 3.1% this week after two consecutive weekly falls.

Indonesia is considering removing a domestic sales requirement for palm oil exports because high inventories of the vegetable oil have been holding back a recovery of palm oil fruit prices, the trade minister said.

If they remove the ruling, it could accelerate Indonesian exports at the expense of smaller rival Malaysia, which would pressure prices, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

News about the possibility of major sunflower oil exporter Ukraine opening up its ports for agriculture exports also weighed, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Russia and Ukraine will sign a deal to reopen Ukraine's Black Sea ports to grain exports, Turkey said, raising hopes that an international food crisis caused by Russia's invasion could be eased.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 1.4%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 2.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were up 0.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.4500 ringgit)

cpohttps://tmsnrt.rs/3PPacIP

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Uttaresh V, Subhranshu Sahu and Shailesh Kuber)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular